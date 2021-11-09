Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $31.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 21.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

TITN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TITN is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $430.3 million, up 19.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.05% and +19.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TITN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TITN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.96.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.