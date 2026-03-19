Titan Machinery (TITN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2026, Titan Machinery (TITN) reported revenue of $641.83 million, down 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.43, compared to -$1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.99, the EPS surprise was -44.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Service : $36.15 million compared to the $37.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $36.15 million compared to the $37.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Equipment : $501.52 million compared to the $462 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $501.52 million compared to the $462 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Rental and other : $13.1 million versus $12.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13.1 million versus $12.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Parts : $91.07 million versus $98.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $91.07 million versus $98.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit- Equipment : $37.52 million versus $31.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37.52 million versus $31.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit- Rental and other : $3.44 million versus $3.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.44 million versus $3.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit- Service : $19.47 million compared to the $24.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.47 million compared to the $24.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Profit- Parts: $26.54 million compared to the $30.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Titan Machinery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Titan Machinery here>>>

Shares of Titan Machinery have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.