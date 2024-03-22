Titan Machinery (TITN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Up Y/Y

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2024), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line marked a 31% improvement from the EPS of 81 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Contribution from the recent acquisitions and higher revenues across all segments drove the improved results in the quarter.

Total revenues in the reported quarter were $852 million, up 46% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the consensus mark of $740 million.

Equipment revenues surged 52% year over year to $714 million and parts revenues were up 26% to $91 million. Revenues generated from service were $35 million in the reported quarter, up 26% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, rental revenues were up 3% year over year to $12 million.

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales was up 50% year over year to $711 million in the quarter under review. Gross profit increased 30% year over year to $141 million. The gross margin was 16.6% compared with 18.7% in the year-ago fiscal quarter. Margins were down due to lower equipment margins. The company has been experiencing some normalization of equipment gross margin across each of its segments.

Operating expenses increased 20% from the year-ago quarter to $100 million due to acquisitions and an increase in variable expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% year over year to $45 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal fourth quarter was 5.3% compared with 5.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Performance

Agriculture revenues rose 41% from the last fiscal year’s comparable quarter to $620.6 million. The upside was driven by benefits from the acquisitions of Pioneer Farm Equipment and Scott Supply and same-store growth of 35.5%. The segment’s income before taxes surged 49% year over year to $28.8 million.

Construction revenues were $100 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 18% from the comparable quarter in the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenues was driven by a same-store sales increase of 17.7%, which resulted from the timing of equipment deliveries, which shifted some revenues into the fourth quarter of this year as compared with the timing of deliveries to customers in the second half of last year. The segment reported income before taxes of $4.6 million, down 14% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.4 million.

Europe revenues were $61.6 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s $57 million. The segment reported a loss before taxes of $0.6 million against a profit of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Normalization of equipment margins and higher operating expenses resulted in the loss for the quarter.

TITN began reporting its Australia segment in the fourth quarter. The segment reported revenues of $69.8 million and income before taxes of $4.1 million for the quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash used for operating activities was $32 million in fiscal 2024 against an inflow of $10.8 million in fiscal 2023. The decline in operating cash flow was driven by an increase in inventories, and timing and collections of accounts receivable, which was partially offset by an increase in floorplan lines of credit from manufacturers and higher net income for the fiscal year 2024.

Titan Machinery ended fiscal 2024 with a cash balance of around $38 million compared with a cash balance of $44 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The company’s long-term debt rose to $106 million as of the end of fiscal 2024 compared with $90 million as of fiscal 2023 end.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Titan Machinery reported a record EPS of $4.93 in fiscal 2024 compared with $4.49 in fiscal 2023. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91.

Total revenues improved 25% year over year to a record $2.1 billion but fell short of the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion.

FY25 Guidance

Titan Machinery anticipates revenue growth in fiscal 2025 primarily due to the full integration of the O'Connors acquisition into operations, alongside steady expansion in the parts and service business.



Growth in the Agriculture segment's revenues is projected to be between 0% and 5%. The Construction segment is expected to see a revenue increase of 3% to 8% for fiscal 2025. Revenues in Europe are anticipated to remain flat or rise by up to 5% compared with fiscal 2024. The Australia segment's revenues are estimated to range from $250 million to $270 million in fiscal 2025.



The company foresees EPS falling within the $3.00 to $3.50 range for fiscal 2025.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Titan Machinery have fallen 11.8% against the industry’s 25.6% growth.



