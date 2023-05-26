Titan Machinery (TITN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30, 2023) earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line improved 55% from earnings per share of 78 cents reported in the last fiscal year’s comparable quarter.



Total revenues in the reported quarter were $570 million, up 23.6% from the levels reported in the previous fiscal year’s comparable quarter. The top line, however, missed the consensus mark of $586 million.



Equipment revenues rose 20.5% year over year to $429 million and parts revenues were up 41% to $97 million. Revenues generated from services were $35 million in the reported quarter, up 18% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Meanwhile, rental revenues were up 32% year over year to $8.7 million.

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales was up 21.2% to $451 million from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reading. The gross profit increased 33.7% year over year to $119 million. The gross margin was 20.9%, up from 19.3% in the last fiscal year’s quarter.



Operating expenses increased 26.6% from the earlier fiscal year to $81 million. The adjusted EBITDA rose 45.8% year over year to $44 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal first quarter was 7.6% compared with 6.5% in the prior fiscal year’s relevant quarter.

Segmental Performance

Agriculture revenues rose 32.9% to $423 million from the last fiscal year’s comparable quarter on strong customer demand and recent acquisitions. The segment’s income before taxes improved by 46.8% year over year to $24.2 million.



Construction revenues were $72 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 7.5% from the comparable quarter in the prior fiscal year. Same-store sales increased 9.9% on strong equipment demand, offset by the lost contributions from the divestiture of its consumer products store in North Dakota. The segment reported an adjusted income before taxes of $4.5 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $3.2 million.



International revenues were $74 million, reflecting a year-on-year fall of 1.4%. Growth was impacted by foreign currency fluctuations. The segment reported income before taxes of $6.4 million, which was higher than $4.3 million reported in the previous fiscal year’s quarter.

Financial Position

Cash used for operating activities was $77.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 against cash inflow of $5.3 million in the prior fiscal year’s quarter. The downside was driven by an increase in inventory. Titan Machinery ended the reported quarter with a cash balance of around $38 million. Long-term debt as of Apr 30, 2023, was around $93 million compared with $89.9 million as of Jan 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $4.50-$5.10 for fiscal 2024. The Agriculture segment’s revenues are projected to grow 20-25%. The Construction segment’s revenues are projected to be flat to up 5% in fiscal 2023. International revenues are expected to increase 8-13%.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Titan Machinery have gained 5.6% against the industry’s fall of 4.8%.



