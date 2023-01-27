Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $43.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 6.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 10.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $690.76 million, up 36.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion, which would represent changes of +61.74% and +35.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.89, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

