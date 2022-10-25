Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $33.14, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 22.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.3% higher. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.38.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.