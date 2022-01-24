Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $30.62, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 6.68% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.9% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the prior-year quarter.

TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +103.17% and +24.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.23.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.