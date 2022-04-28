Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $24.17, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 18.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406 million, up 8.93% from the year-ago period.

TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.36% and +11.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.04% higher. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.23, so we one might conclude that Titan Machinery is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.