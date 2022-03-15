Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $27.84, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 8.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 24, 2022. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.67.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.