Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $27.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 14.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.79, so we one might conclude that Titan Machinery is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

