Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $29.45, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 12.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.11% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.17% and +24.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.1, so we one might conclude that Titan Machinery is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

