Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 21.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.82.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.