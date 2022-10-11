Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 2.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Titan Machinery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.39, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.