Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $28.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 8.32% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +18.12% and +31.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.51.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



