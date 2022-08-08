Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $29.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 29.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 24.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $487.5 million, up 29.09% from the year-ago period.

TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.38% and +23.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.