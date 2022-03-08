Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $25.97, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 13.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Titan Machinery has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.65.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

