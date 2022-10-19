Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $31.83, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 15.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Titan Machinery will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $655 million, up 44.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +30.87% and +31.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Titan Machinery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.63.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

