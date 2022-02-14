Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $30.11, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 10.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $556.4 million, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Titan Machinery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.94, so we one might conclude that Titan Machinery is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.