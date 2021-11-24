Titan Machinery (TITN) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes '22 View

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended as of Oct 31, 2021) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents, up 81% year over year. The upside can be attributed to solid performance across all three segments — Agricultural, Construction and International. Earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents.



On a reported basis, the company delivered EPS of 97 cents in the reported quarter compared with 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues in the quarter were $454 million, up 26% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line also surpassed the consensus mark of $430 million. Equipment revenues rose 37% year over year to $329.8 million and parts revenues were up 5% to $81 million. Revenues generated from service were $32 million in the reported quarter, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, rental revenues declined 7.2% year over year to $12 million.

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales was up 25% to $361 million from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Gross profit increased 26% year over year to $92.5 million. The gross margin was 20.4% compared with 20.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses increased 16% year over year to $63 million due to higher variable expenses on increased revenues. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% year over year to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 7.8% compared with 6.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Agriculture revenues rose 28% to $282 million from $221 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong demand for equipment. The segment’s adjusted income before taxes rose 42% year over year to around $20 million.



Construction revenues were $79.7 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $79 million. Same-store sales increased on strong equipment demand, offset by the lost contributions from the company's Arizona stores following the January 2021 divestiture. The segment reported adjusted income before taxes of $3.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.4 million.



International revenues were $93 million, reflecting growth of 51.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, attributable to strong equipment sales. The segment reported an adjusted income before taxes of $6.1 million compared with $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Cash generated from operating activities was $72 million in the nine-months period ended on Oct 31, 2021, compared with the prior-year $61 million. Titan Machinery ended third-quarter fiscal 2022 with a cash balance of around $91 million compared with $79 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Long-term debt as of Oct 31, 2021, was around $71 million compared with $45 million as of Jan 31, 2021.

Guidance Raised for Fiscal 2022

Titan Machinery now expects Agriculture revenues to increase 23-28% year over year compared with its previous guidance of 18-23% growth. The Construction segment’s year-over-year revenue growth is projected to be 2-7%, in line with the previous guidance. The International segment’s revenues are expected to increase 35-40% year over year in fiscal 2022, up from the prior guidance of 27-32% growth.



Backed by the ongoing momentum in its markets, the company expects EPS for fiscal 2022 between $2.40 and $2.60, higher than the previous range of $2.00-$2.20.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Titan Machinery have gained 106.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 44.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Titan Machinery currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Retail - Wholesale sector are Boot Barn Holdings BOOT, Tractor Supply Company TSCO and Costco COST. While Boot Barn and Tractor Supply sport a Zacks Rank #1, Costco carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Boot Barn has an expected earnings growth rate of around 183% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 24% upward in the past 60 days to $5.44 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 183.3%.



Boot Barn’s shares have surged 202.1% in the past year. The company has a trailing four-quarters earnings surprise of 35.3%, on average.



Tractor Supply Company has a projected earnings growth rate of around 24% for 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.8% in the past 60 days to $8.51 per share, calling for a year-over-year rise of 23.8%.



The company’s shares have appreciated 70.1% in a year. Tractor Supply Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth of 9.6%.



Costco has an estimated earnings growth rate of around 9.7% for the fiscal 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.8% to $12.15 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.



The company’s shares have returned 45.3% in the past year. Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth of 8.6%.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.