News & Insights

Markets
TITN

Titan Machinery Q3 Profit, Revenue Decline; Lowers Full-year Earnings Outlook

November 26, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), a dealer of agricultural and construction equipment, Tuesday reported net income of $1.71 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter, significantly lower than $30.19 million or $1.32 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by lower revenue as well as higher expenses. The company also lowered its full-year earnings outlook below analysts' view.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $679.82 million from $694.12 million in the previous year.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $0.05 per share on revenue of $675.3 million for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, Titan Machinery now expects loss per share in the range of $0.61-$0.11, compared with the previous outlook of loss per share of $0.36 to earnings of $0.14 per share.

The company currently sees adjusted EPS of a loss $0.25 to profit $0.25, down from the previous guidance of breakeven to EPS $0.50.

The Street is looking for a profit of $0.29 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TITN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.