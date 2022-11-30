Markets
TITN

Titan Machinery Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 47.3%; Increases FY23 Earnings Guidance

November 30, 2022 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) said, on an adjusted basis, net income for the third quarter was $41.5 million, or adjusted earnings per share was $1.83, compared to adjusted net income of $21.7 million, or adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net income was $41.3 million, or earnings per share was $1.82, compared to net income of $21.8 million, or earnings per share of $0.97, last year.

For the third quarter, revenue increased to $668.8 million compared to $454.0 million last year. Analysts on average had estimated $597.35 million in revenue.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery's CEO, said: "The ongoing strength of the agriculture sector combined with our customer-centric focus drove consolidated revenue growth of 47%, which was supported by strong contribution across each of our revenue streams — equipment, parts and service."

The company increased earnings per share modeling assumption for fiscal 2023 to a midpoint of $4.70 per share. The current assumption is $4.55 - $4.85, revised from prior assumption of $3.70 - $4.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TITN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.