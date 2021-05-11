Titan Machinery Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TITN) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

Titan Machinery Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TITN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Titan Machinery certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:TITN Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

How Is Titan Machinery's Growth Trending?

Titan Machinery's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 37%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 63% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 18% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Titan Machinery's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Titan Machinery maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Titan Machinery that you should be aware of.

