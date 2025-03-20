Titan Machinery Inc. Reports $304 Million Inventory Reduction and 14.5% Increase in Service Revenue for Fiscal 2025

Titan Machinery reported significant inventory reductions, increased service revenue, and projected conservative modeling for fiscal 2026 amid weakening demand.

Quiver AI Summary

Titan Machinery Inc. reported significant financial developments in its fiscal fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year 2025, with notable inventory reductions totaling approximately $419 million since its peak in the second quarter. The company achieved a $304 million drop in inventory during the fourth quarter, aimed at improving operational positioning in a softer demand environment anticipated for fiscal 2026. Despite these reductions impacting equipment margins, service revenue grew by 14.5% year-over-year, highlighting effective customer care strategies. The company faced a net loss of $43.8 million for the fourth quarter, a stark contrast to the prior year's profit of $24 million, attributed to reduced equipment margins and ongoing restructuring efforts. For the upcoming fiscal year, management indicated conservative expectations due to anticipated declines in agricultural equipment demand, emphasizing a commitment to inventory optimization moving forward.

Potential Positives

Achieved approximately $304 million inventory reduction in the fiscal fourth quarter, totaling $419 million since the fiscal second quarter peak, indicating effective inventory management strategies.

Service revenue increased by 14.5% for the full fiscal year 2025, reflecting strong demand and customer satisfaction within service operations.

Introduced fiscal 2026 modeling assumptions provide clear expectations for future performance, demonstrating proactive management in a challenging market environment.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in revenue with a decline from $852.1 million to $759.9 million in the fourth quarter year-over-year, indicating weakened sales performance.

Net loss of $43.8 million for the fourth quarter and a net loss of $36.9 million for the full fiscal year, a stark contrast to the previous year's net income of $112.4 million, highlighting a severe downturn in financial health.

Pre-tax loss in the agriculture segment increased dramatically to $55.3 million from a pre-tax income of $28.8 million in the prior year, suggesting ongoing struggles in a key business area amid softening demand.

FAQ

What were Titan Machinery's inventory reduction results for fiscal Q4 2025?

Titan Machinery achieved approximately $304 million in inventory reduction during fiscal Q4 2025, totaling $419 million since the fiscal second quarter peak.

How much did Titan Machinery's service revenue increase in fiscal 2025?

The company's service revenue increased by 14.5%, or 7.1% on a same-store basis, for the full fiscal year 2025.

What financial results did Titan Machinery report for fiscal Q4 2025?

In fiscal Q4 2025, Titan Machinery reported total revenue of $759.9 million and a net loss of $43.8 million.

What are Titan Machinery's modeling assumptions for fiscal 2026?

The company expects agriculture revenue to decline by 20% to 25% in fiscal 2026, with adjusted diluted loss per share projected between $1.25 and $2.00.

How did Titan Machinery's gross profit margin change in Q4 2025?

The gross profit margin declined to 6.7% in Q4 2025, down from 16.6% in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TITN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $TITN stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





- Achieved Approximately





$304





Million of Inventory Reduction in the Fiscal Fourth Quarter, Bringing Total Inventory Reduction Since Fiscal Second Quarter Peak to





$419





Million -









- Service Revenue Increased 14.5% , or 7.1% on a Same-store Basis, for the Full Year Fiscal 2025 -









- Provides Fiscal 2026 Modeling Assumptions -







WEST FARGO, N.D., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2025.





"Our fiscal fourth quarter results reflect a significant step forward in the execution of our inventory reduction initiative, particularly in our domestic Agriculture segment. We reduced inventory by approximately $304 million during the fourth quarter, bringing our total reduction since our fiscal second quarter peak to approximately $419 million," commented Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While this accelerated reduction came at the expense of our equipment margins in the short-run, this was a key lever that we felt was necessary to improve our position as we transition into fiscal 2026 with a more subdued demand environment. Looking ahead, we expect to make further headway on our equipment inventory initiatives both domestically and abroad this fiscal year. This will be comprised of a further reduction in absolute dollars and optimizing our product mix to best meet demand in this phase of the industry cycle."





Mr. Knutson continued, "I'm incredibly proud of the entire Titan team for their focus on this initiative, which required coordination across all facets of our business, while not losing sight of our broader initiatives surrounding our customer care strategy, which delivered strong service revenue growth of 14.5% for the full fiscal year."







Fiscal





2025





Fourth Quarter Results









Consolidated Results







For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $759.9 million, compared to $852.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Equipment revenue was $621.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $714.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Parts revenue was $89.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $90.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter last year.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $51.0 million compared to $141.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin was 6.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 16.6% in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower equipment margins, particularly on used equipment, driven by softer retail demand and the Company's initiative to accelerate its inventory reduction efforts to achieve targeted levels sooner.





Operating expenses were $96.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $100.3 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower variable expenses driven by the year-over-year decline in revenue and profitability. Operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 12.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 11.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter last year.





Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $9.3 million for the same period last year. On a sequential quarter basis, floorplan and other interest expense decreased 8.5% reflecting our efforts to reduce interest-bearing inventory in the fourth quarter.





In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, net loss was $43.8 million, with loss per diluted share of $1.93. This compares to net income of $24.0 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.05, for the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted net loss, which excludes the reversal of certain sale-leaseback financing expenses that the Company incurred in the second quarter, was $44.9 million or $1.88 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was negative $46.0 million, compared to positive $45.3 million of EBITDA generated in the fourth quarter of last year.







Segment Results









Agriculture Segment -



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $534.7 million, compared to $620.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflects a same-store sales decrease of 15.5%, partially offset by contributions from the acquisition of Scott Supply in January 2024. The revenue decrease resulted from a softening demand for equipment being driven by the decline of net farm income and sustained high interest rates. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $55.3 million, compared to $28.8 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of the prior year, the decrease was driven by accelerated inventory reduction measures.







Construction Segment -



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $94.6 million, compared to $100.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in revenue reflects a same-store sales decrease of 5.5%, which was impacted by expected timing differences of equipment deliveries between the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to $4.6 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter last year.







Europe Segment -



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.4 million, compared to $61.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, which includes a $0.2 million decrease in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $4.0 million or 6.5%. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.







Australia Segment -



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.3 million, compared to $69.8 million in the fourth quarter last year, which includes a $0.6 million increase in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $5.1 million or 7.3%. Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.3 million, compared to $4.1 million pre-tax income in the fourth quarter last year.







Fiscal





2025





Full Year Results







Revenue was $2.7 billion for fiscal 2025 compared to $2.8 billion for fiscal 2024. Net loss for fiscal 2025 was $36.9 million, or $1.63 loss per diluted share. This compares to prior year net income of $112.4 million, or $4.93 earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes the net impact of items related to sale-leaseback financing expenses, was $29.7 million or $1.31 loss per diluted share for fiscal 2025. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million in fiscal 2025 compared to EBITDA of $189.3 million in fiscal 2024.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow







Cash at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $35.9 million. Inventories were $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2025, down approximately $304.4 million from $1.4 billion as of October 31, 2024, and down approximately $419.1 million from peak inventory of $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2024. This reflects the Company's progress in executing its equipment inventory reduction initiative. Outstanding floorplan payables were $755.7 million on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of January 31, 2025, compared to $893.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2024.





For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $70.3 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $32.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily driven by a decrease in inventory and favorable collection of outstanding receivables, which was partially offset by a decrease in manufactured floorplan payables and net income for fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year period. Net cash used for financing activities was $23.6 million in fiscal year 2025, which compared to $188.6 million net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2024. This change was primarily driven by a $220.8 million decrease in non-manufacturer floorplan payables, which represents the Company's other credit lines including its Bank Syndicate Agreement.







Additional Management Commentary







Mr. Knutson concluded, "We are introducing modeling assumptions for fiscal 2026 that are consistent with industry forecasts which are suggesting that demand for North American large agriculture equipment will be down approximately 30% year-over-year. Although the demand environment is expected to weaken in the near-term, the acceleration of significant inventory reduction efforts achieved in fiscal 2025 will allow us to be much more nimble as we seek to operate in tandem with evolving market conditions. Our outlook implies continued margin pressure associated with our ongoing inventory reduction and mix optimization efforts. While we will be working hard to mitigate this impact, we believe it is prudent to set expectations conservatively in this fluid environment where demand is subdued. Our aim is to ensure that we are well positioned heading into fiscal 2027 where we expect to drive toward more normalized levels of profitability relative to the demand environment at that time."







2026 Modeling Assumptions







The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2026 modeling assumptions.















Current Assumptions













Segment Revenue















Agriculture





Down 20% - Down 25%









Construction





Down 5% - Down 10%









Europe





Flat - Up 5%









Australia





Down 15% - Down 20%























Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share







($1.25) - ($2.00)























Conference Call and Presentation Information







The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, April 3, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13751822.





A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks from the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.







Non-GAAP Financial Measur





es







Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







About Titan Machinery Inc.







Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. Our stores offer one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at





www.titanmachinery.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "potential," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," "plan," "anticipate," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, statements regarding the Company's ability to reduce inventory levels and enhance profitability, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and customer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we have assumed unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving sufficient inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are described in Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.







Investor Relations Contact:







ICR, Inc.





Jeff Sonnek,





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com









Managing Director





646-277-1263











TITAN MACHINERY INC.















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

















(in thousands)

















(Unaudited)







































January 31, 2025













January 31, 2024













Assets























Current Assets





















Cash





$





35,898













$





38,066









Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses









119,814

















153,657









Inventories









1,108,672

















1,303,030









Prepaid expenses and other









28,244

















24,262









Total current assets









1,292,628

















1,519,015









Noncurrent Assets





















Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation









379,690

















298,774









Operating lease assets









27,935

















54,699









Deferred income taxes









2,552

















529









Goodwill









61,246

















64,105









Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









48,306

















53,356









Other









1,581

















1,783









Total noncurrent assets









521,310

















473,246











Total Assets







$





1,813,938













$





1,992,261































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current Liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





37,166













$





43,846









Floorplan payable









755,698

















893,846









Current maturities of long-term debt









10,920

















13,706









Current maturities of operating leases









5,747

















10,751









Deferred revenue









91,933

















115,852









Accrued expenses and other









59,492

















74,400









Total current liabilities









960,956

















1,152,401









Long-Term Liabilities





















Long-term debt, less current maturities









157,767

















106,407









Operating lease liabilities









25,588

















50,964









Deferred income taxes









8,818

















22,607









Other long-term liabilities









46,732

















2,240









Total long-term liabilities









238,905

















182,218









Stockholders' Equity





















Common stock









—

















—









Additional paid-in-capital









262,097

















258,657









Retained earnings









360,314

















397,225









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(8,334





)













1,760









Total stockholders' equity









614,077

















657,642











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





1,813,938













$





1,992,261























TITAN MACHINERY INC.















Consolidated Statements of Operations

















(in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended





January 31,













Twelve Months Ended





January 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Revenue





































Equipment





$





621,829













$





714,044













$





2,050,298













$





2,145,316













Parts









89,339

















90,763

















428,457

















410,841













Service









36,639

















35,137

















180,107

















157,315













Rental and other









12,114

















12,188

















43,260

















44,973













Total Revenue









759,921

















852,132

















2,702,122

















2,758,445













Cost of Revenue





































Equipment









619,981

















626,898

















1,912,803

















1,864,558













Parts









63,302

















63,146

















294,233

















279,921













Service









16,070

















12,971

















66,823

















53,981













Rental and other









9,565

















8,082

















32,633

















28,631













Total Cost of Revenue









708,918

















711,097

















2,306,492

















2,227,091













Gross Profit









51,003

















141,035

















395,630

















531,354













Operating Expenses









96,693

















100,328

















389,780

















362,509













Impairment of Goodwill









—

















—

















531

















—













Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets









105

















—

















1,311

















—













(Loss) Income from Operations









(45,795





)













40,707

















4,008

















168,845













Other Income (Expense)





































Interest and other income (expense)









62

















2,173

















(4,178





)













3,300













Floorplan interest expense









(8,435





)













(6,028





)













(34,710





)













(13,802





)









Other interest expense









(4,626





)













(3,294





)













(15,105





)













(7,303





)









(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes









(58,794





)













33,558

















(49,985





)













151,040













(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes









(15,033





)













9,595

















(13,074





)













38,599













Net (Loss) Income





$





(43,761





)









$





23,963













$





(36,911





)









$





112,441

















































Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share





$





1.93













$





1.05













$





(1.63





)









$





4.93













Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares









22,632

















22,517

















22,606

















22,499



























TITAN MACHINERY INC.















Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

















(in thousands)

















(Unaudited)







































Year Ended January 31,





















2025





















2024















Operating Activities





















Net (loss) income





$





(36,911





)









$





112,441













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization









38,601

















31,479













Impairment









1,842

















—













Other, net









7,256

















12,941













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions





















Inventories









166,182

















(476,389





)









Manufacturer floorplan payable









(82,724





)













368,111













Other working capital









(23,955





)













(80,863





)









Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities









70,291

















(32,280





)









Investing Activities





















Property and equipment purchases









(51,845





)













(62,361





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









4,160

















7,134













Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired









(260





)













(107,548





)









Other, net









199

















(597





)









Net Cash Used for Investing Activities









(47,746





)













(163,372





)









Financing Activities





















Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable









(37,694





)













183,148













Net proceeds from long-term debt









18,792

















6,554













Other, net









(4,717





)













(1,125





)









Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Financing Activities









(23,619





)













188,577













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash









(1,094





)













1,228













Net Change in Cash









(2,168





)













(5,847





)









Cash at Beginning of Period









38,066

















43,913













Cash at End of Period





$





35,898













$





38,066



























TITAN MACHINERY INC.



















Segment Results





















(in thousands)





















(Unaudited)















































































Three Months Ended





January 31,













Twelve Months Ended





January 31,

























2025





















2024

















Change

















2025





















2024

















Change

















Revenue



























































Agriculture





$





534,687













$





620,593













(13.8





)%









$





1,888,428













$





2,044,263













(7.6





)%









Construction









94,603

















100,095













(5.5





)%













331,574

















332,463













(0.3





)%









Europe









65,368

















61,635













6.1





%













261,005

















311,910













(16.3





)%









Australia









65,263

















69,809













(6.5





)%













221,115

















69,809













N/M













Total





$





759,921













$





852,132













(10.8





)%









$





2,702,122













$





2,758,445













(2.0





)%



































































Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes



























































Agriculture





$





(55,329





)









$





28,761













N/M









$





(39,773





)









$





121,072













N/M













Construction









(1,085





)













4,599













N/M













(6,652





)













18,346













N/M













Europe









(1,779





)













(610





)









(191.6





)%













(3,893





)













16,487













N/M













Australia









2,311

















4,115













(43.8





)%













2,889

















4,115













N/M













Segment (loss) income before income taxes









(55,882





)













36,865













N/M













(47,429





)













160,020













(129.6





)%









Shared Resources









(2,912





)













(3,307





)









(11.9





)%













(2,556





)













(8,980





)









(71.5





)%









Total





$





(58,794





)









$





33,558













N/M









$





(49,985





)









$





151,040













(133.1





)%









*N/M = not meaningful







































































TITAN MACHINERY INC.















Non-GAAP Reconciliations

















(in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended





January 31,













Twelve Months Ended





January 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Adjusted Net (Loss) Income







































Net (Loss) Income





$





(43,761





)









$





23,963









$





(36,911





)









$





112,441









Adjustments





































Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense



(1)











(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Total Pre-Tax Adjustments









(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Tax Effect of Adjustments



(2)











385

















—













(2,460





)













—









Total Adjustments









(1,124





)













—













7,190

















—









Adjusted Net (Loss) Income





$





(44,885





)









$





23,963









$





(29,721





)









$





112,441















































Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share







































Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share





$





1.93













$





1.05









$





(1.63





)









$





4.93









Adjustments





































Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense



(1)











(0.07





)













—













0.43

















—









Total Pre-Tax Adjustments









(0.07





)













—













0.43

















—









Tax Effect of Adjustments



(2)











0.02

















—













(0.11





)













—









Total Adjustments









(0.05





)













—













0.32

















—









Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share





$





1.88













$





1.05









$





(1.31





)









$





4.93















































Adjusted (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes







































(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes





$





(58,794





)









$





33,558









$





(49,985





)









$





151,040









Adjustments





































Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense



(1)











(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Total Adjustments









(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Adjusted (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes





$





(60,303





)









$





33,558









$





(40,335





)









$





151,040















































EBITDA







































Net (Loss) Income





$





(43,761





)









$





23,963









$





(36,911





)









$





112,441









Adjustments





































Interest expense, net of interest income



(3)











4,369

















3,104













14,489

















6,759









(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes









(15,033





)













9,595













(13,074





)













38,599









Depreciation and amortization









9,914

















8,608













38,601

















31,479









EBITDA





$





(44,511





)









$





45,270









$





3,105













$





189,278









Adjustments





































Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense



(1)











(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Total Adjustments









(1,509





)













—













9,650

















—









Adjusted EBITDA





$





(46,020





)









$





45,270









$





12,755













$





189,278















































(1)



Accounting impact of a non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense related to the Company's umbrella purchase for 13 of its leased facilities in fiscal year 2025.











(2)



The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 25.5% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 4.5% blended state income tax rate.











(





3





)



The interest expense add back excludes floorplan interest expense, which was $8.4M and $6.0M for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $34.7M and $13.8M for the twelve months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







