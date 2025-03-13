Titan Machinery Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Titan Machinery Inc. will release its Q4 and full-year financial results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Titan Machinery Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending January 31, 2025, on March 20, 2025. Following the release, an investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Central time, during which interested investors can participate either by phone or via a live webcast on the company's website. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time afterward. Titan Machinery, based in West Fargo, North Dakota, operates a network of agricultural and construction equipment stores across North America, Europe, and Australia, offering services primarily to farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The company deals with multiple CNH Industrial brands including Case IH and New Holland.

Full Release



WEST FARGO, N.D., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, followed by an investor conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).





Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and will be available through April 3, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13751822.





There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at



www.titanmachinery.com



. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.







About Titan Machinery Inc.







Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at



www.titanmachinery.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







ICR, Inc.





Jeff Sonnek,



jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com







646-277-1263



