Titan Machinery Inc. Completes Acquisition of Farmers Implement & Irrigation in South Dakota

Titan Machinery acquires Farmers Implement & Irrigation's assets, expanding its New Holland presence in South Dakota.

Quiver AI Summary

Titan Machinery Inc. has successfully acquired the dealership assets of Farmers Implement & Irrigation, a New Holland dealership with two locations in Brookings and Watertown, South Dakota. The deal, finalized on May 15, 2025, involved a business that generated approximately $20 million in revenue in 2024. CEO Bryan Knutson emphasized that this acquisition supports Titan's strategic growth plans and strengthens their New Holland presence in eastern South Dakota. He expressed respect for the legacy of Farmers Implement, founded by David Gullickson, and highlighted their shared commitment to customer service. Titan Machinery operates a network of agricultural and construction equipment stores across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Potential Positives

Completion of the acquisition of Farmers Implement & Irrigation enhances Titan Machinery's market presence in the eastern South Dakota region.

The acquired dealership generated approximately $20 million in revenue for the full calendar year 2024, contributing positively to Titan Machinery's financial growth.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Titan Machinery’s growth initiatives and expands its New Holland brand presence.

The commitment to customer service from the acquired dealership supports Titan Machinery’s customer care strategy and reinforces customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

Despite the acquisition, there may be concerns about the integration of Farmers Implement & Irrigation into Titan Machinery, which could disrupt operations and customer relationships during the transition period.

The $20 million revenue generated by Farmers Implement & Irrigation for the full calendar year 2024 could be a signal that Titan Machinery is taking on a struggling business, which may not align with their growth initiatives as seamlessly as they project.

Acquiring dealership assets in a competitive market may raise concerns about future profitability and market share in the region, depending on how well Titan Machinery can leverage these new assets against existing competitors.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Titan Machinery Inc. complete?

Titan Machinery Inc. acquired the dealership assets of Farmers Implement & Irrigation, a New Holland dealership in South Dakota.

When did the acquisition of Farmers Implement close?

The acquisition transaction closed on May 15, 2025.

What was the revenue of Farmers Implement in 2024?

Farmers Implement & Irrigation generated approximately $20 million in revenue for the full calendar year 2024.

How does this acquisition benefit Titan Machinery?

This acquisition expands Titan Machinery's New Holland presence and supports its strategic growth initiatives in eastern South Dakota.

Where is Titan Machinery Inc. headquartered?

Titan Machinery Inc. is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, and operates a network of dealer locations across multiple regions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TITN Insider Trading Activity

$TITN insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TITN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT LARSEN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 658 shares for an estimated $10,001

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TITN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $TITN stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TITN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TITN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TITN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 03/21/2025

Full Release



WEST FARGO, N.D., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the dealership assets of Farmers Implement & Irrigation, a two-store New Holland dealership in Brookings and Watertown, South Dakota. The transaction closed on May 15, 2025. For the full calendar year 2024, Farmers Implement & Irrigation generated revenue of approximately $20 million.





Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth initiatives and allows us to expand our New Holland presence in the productive eastern South Dakota region. We are honored to build upon the strong foundation that David Gullickson and his family established over his remarkable 53-year career. Their commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with our customer care strategy and has created a loyal customer base that we look forward to serving.”







About Titan Machinery Inc.







Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at



www.titanmachinery.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







ICR, Inc.





Jeff Sonnek,



jsonnek@icrinc.com







Managing Director





646-277-1263



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.