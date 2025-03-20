TITAN MACHINERY Earnings Results: $TITN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TITAN MACHINERY ($TITN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.88 per share, missing estimates of -$0.63 by $1.25. The company also reported revenue of $759,920,000, beating estimates of $742,744,620 by $17,175,380.

TITAN MACHINERY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of TITAN MACHINERY stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TITAN MACHINERY Government Contracts

We have seen $72,518 of award payments to $TITN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

