TITAN MACHINERY Earnings Results: $TITN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TITAN MACHINERY ($TITN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.88 per share, missing estimates of -$0.63 by $1.25. The company also reported revenue of $759,920,000, beating estimates of $742,744,620 by $17,175,380.
TITAN MACHINERY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of TITAN MACHINERY stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 871,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,133,280
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 401,302 shares (+141.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,670,397
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 188,998 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,670,541
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 145,500 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,915
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 120,401 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,701,266
- UBS GROUP AG added 108,972 shares (+478.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,539,774
- STATE STREET CORP removed 104,346 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,474,408
TITAN MACHINERY Government Contracts
We have seen $72,518 of award payments to $TITN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LD2 SKID STEER: $40,450
- REPAIR OF T8390 TRACT2 TRACTOR: $25,709
- MN-MN VLY NWR- CASE 590 BACKHOE REAR AXLE REPAIR: $6,358
