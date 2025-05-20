TITAN MACHINERY Earnings Preview: Recent $TITN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TITAN MACHINERY ($TITN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $455,200,500 and earnings of -$1.03 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TITN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TITAN MACHINERY Insider Trading Activity

TITAN MACHINERY insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TITN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT LARSEN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 658 shares for an estimated $10,001

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TITAN MACHINERY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of TITAN MACHINERY stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TITAN MACHINERY Government Contracts

We have seen $72,518 of award payments to $TITN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

TITAN MACHINERY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TITN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TITN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 03/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.