TITAN MACHINERY Earnings Preview: Recent $TITN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TITAN MACHINERY ($TITN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $455,200,500 and earnings of -$1.03 per share.
TITAN MACHINERY Insider Trading Activity
TITAN MACHINERY insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TITN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT LARSEN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 658 shares for an estimated $10,001
TITAN MACHINERY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of TITAN MACHINERY stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 948,707 shares (+109.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,165,967
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 628,806 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,714,854
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 459,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,829,880
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 401,302 shares (+141.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,670,397
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 377,170 shares (+500.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,426,976
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 291,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,968,761
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 205,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,498,720
TITAN MACHINERY Government Contracts
We have seen $72,518 of award payments to $TITN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LD2 SKID STEER: $40,450
- REPAIR OF T8390 TRACT2 TRACTOR: $25,709
- MN-MN VLY NWR- CASE 590 BACKHOE REAR AXLE REPAIR: $6,358
TITAN MACHINERY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TITN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TITN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 03/21/2025
