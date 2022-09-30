Titan Machinery Appoints Robert Larsen As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), a dealer of agricultural and construction equipment, said on Friday that it appointed Robert Larsen as its new chief financial officer with effect from December 1.

Larsen replaces Mark Kalvoda who, in April this year, had announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

Kalvoda will continue to be an employee of the company in advisory role until January 15, 2023.

At present, Larsen works for CNH Industrial as the Head of Finance for CNH Industrial's team focusing on precision technology that includes the acquired agriculture business operations of Raven Industries.

