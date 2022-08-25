Titan Machinery Adds 6% As Profit And Revenue Climb In Q2

(RTTNews) - Shares of agricultural and construction equipment dealer Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) are rising more than 6% Thursday morning after reporting improved second-quarter results.
In the second quarter, net income was $25.0 million, or $1.10 per share, higher than $11.2 million, or $0.50 per share a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $25.0 million, or $1.10 per share.
Quarterly revenue increased 31.5% to $496.5 million, helped primarily by increase in equipment sales.
TITN is at $32.82 currently. It has traded in the range of $21.50-$38.58 in the last 1 year.
