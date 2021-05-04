Titan International (TWI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Titan International, Inc. TWI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Titan International’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents, as against the prior-year quarter’s loss per share of 18 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $401 million for the period, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.3%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Titan International’s agricultural end market is benefiting from solid customer demand spurred by the pick-up in farm income and higher agricultural commodity prices, encouraging farmers to boost capital spending on agricultural equipment. These are likely to reflect on the company’s first-quarter revenue numbers. Moreover, the company’s investments to increase capacity in North and South America are likely to have aided Titan International’s performance during the March-end quarter.



Notably, the company’s pricing actions to mitigate escalating raw materials and other production costs are likely to have supported the company’s margin during the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agricultural segment’s quarterly net sales for the quarter under review is currently pegged at $190 million, calling for year-on-year growth of 9.8%. The segment’s operating income is projected at $10.6 million, as against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $4.69 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Earthmoving/Construction segment’s sales is pegged at $149 million for the January-March period, suggesting an increase of 8.7% from the year-earlier quarter. Upbeat sales trends in the company’s undercarriage business, driven by recovery in construction and mining sector, are likely to have contributed to the segment’s top line. The segment is estimated to report an operating loss of $1.60 million in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the Consumer segment is pinned at $35.60 million compared with the $31.64 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating profit is pinned at $1.10 million, as against the operating loss of $0.30 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Titan International this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Titan International is +0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Titan International currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

Titan International’s shares have surged 240.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 50.1%.





Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some Industrial Products stocks worth considering as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Welbilt, Inc. WBT has an Earnings ESP of +92.31% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Middleby Corporation MIDD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.39%, at present.



II-VI Incorporated IIVI, currently a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +9.09%.

