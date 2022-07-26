Titan International (TWI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Titan International, Inc. TWI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Titan International’s second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 66 cents, which suggests a whopping year-over-year surge of 200%. The estimate has remained stable over the last seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $582 million for the quarter to be reported, indicating year-over-year growth of 32.7%.

Q1 Results

In the last reported quarter, TWI’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.4%, on average.

Key Factors to Consider

Higher volumes, backed by increased demand across all segments, particularly agriculture, are expected to have contributed to Titan International’s second-quarter top line. The agricultural end market has been benefiting from solid customer demand spurred by the pick-up in farm income and improving agricultural commodity prices, which encouraged farmers to boost capital spending on agricultural equipment. The company’s pricing actions to mitigate rising raw material costs and other inflationary impacts in the markets, including freight, contributed to earnings. This, in turn, may have favored the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s margin.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agricultural segment’s quarterly net sales for the quarter under review is currently pegged at $318 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 37%. The segment’s operating income stands at $33.3 million, indicating a surge of 60% from the prior-year quarter’s income of $20.8 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Earthmoving/Construction segment’s sales is pegged at $208 million for the quarter under review, suggesting an increase of 18% from the year-earlier quarter. Improvements in global economic conditions and momentum in construction markets are likely to have contributed to the segment’s top line. The segment is anticipated to report an operating income of around $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, suggesting a 138% surge from the last-year quarter’s figure of $7.5 million. Higher sales volume and improved production efficiencies, as a result of management actions taken in recent years, are likely to have driven the improved profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the Consumer segment is pegged at $39.5 million compared with $30.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. General market improvements, as well as increased pricing, are expected to have driven the segment’s sales. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit stands at $3 million, higher than $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Titan International this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Titan International is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Titan International currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Titan International’s shares have surged 100% over the past year, against the industry’s decline of 10.2%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some Industrial Product stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



MRC Global Inc. MRC currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 14% in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 213%. MRC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $847 million, which indicates an increase of 23.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Eaton ETN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $1.82 per share, suggesting a 5.8% increase from the last-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $5.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.2%. ETN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.



Mueller Water Products MWA currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has gone up in the past 30 days and is currently at 20 cents per share. The estimate suggests an 11% year-on-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mueller Water quarterly revenues is pegged at $334.6 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 7.8%. MWA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

