Titan International (TWI) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

Titan International (TWI) closed the most recent trading day at $12.25, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the wheel and tire supplier had lost 11.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 9.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $544.35 million, up 20.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of +157.65% and +24.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Titan International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Titan International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.47, so we one might conclude that Titan International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



