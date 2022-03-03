Titan International (TWI) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Rise Y/Y

Titan International TWI delivered fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by a margin of 117%. The bottom-line figure also marked a turnaround from the loss per share of 10 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The strong performance was driven by higher volumes, stemming from increased demand across all segments, particularly agriculture, along with pricing.



Including one-time items, Titan International posted EPS of 44 cents against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 28 cents per share.



Revenues increased 49% year over year to $488 million in the fourth quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $442 million.

Operational Update

Cost of sales increased 47% year over year to $425 million in the fourth quarter. Gross profit soared 69% year over year to $62 million in the reported quarter. The gross margin came in at 12.8%, indicating a 140-basis-point expansion year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $33 million, down 11% from the year-ago quarter’s $37 million. Adjusted EBITDA surged 109% year over year to $36 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 7.4% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 5.3%.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Agricultural segment were up 64% year over year to $265 million in the October-December period. The improvement was driven by strong demand across all geographic markets, as well as pricing actions, to counter cost inflation. Demand in the agriculture markets reflects improved farmer income and the need to replace an aging large-equipment fleet. The segment reported an operating income of $23.4 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $4.4 million on higher sales volume and cost-reduction initiatives executed across global production facilities.



Sales in the Earthmoving/Construction segment increased 33% year over year to $183 million on higher volumes along with pricing. The segment witnessed higher volumes due to improvements in global economic conditions and recovery in construction markets. The segment reported an operating profit of $6.9 million against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $13.4 million. Higher sales volume and improved production efficiencies, as a result of the management actions taken in recent years, led to improved profitability.



The Consumer segment’s sales were $39 million, up 41% from $28 million reported in the year-ago period. Higher volume related to general market improvements, as well as increased pricing, led to higher sales. The segment’s operating income was $2.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $0.04 million. Higher volume and the positive impacts on plant efficiencies, particularly in Latin America, led to improved segmental profits.

Financial Position

Titan International reported cash and cash equivalents of $98 million at the end of 2021, down from $117 million at 2020-end. The company generated $10.7 million in cash from operating activities in 2021 compared with $57 million in 2020. TWI’s total debt stood at $485 million at the end of 2021, up from $465 million at the end of 2020.

2021 Performance

Titan International reported an adjusted EPS of 85 cents in 2021 against a loss of 55 cents reported in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. Including one-time items, the bottom line was at earnings of 79 cents against a loss of 99 cents reported in 2020.



Sales were up 41% year over year to $1.78 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion.

Guidance

Titan International expects to deliver revenues of more than $2 billion in 2022. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $175 million for the year.

Price Performance



Titan International’s shares have gained 42.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.9%.

