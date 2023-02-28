Titan International (TWI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Titan International, Inc. TWI delivered fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. Including deferred tax valuation allowances, earnings per share were 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Including one-time items, Titan International posted EPS of 66 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s 44 cents.



Revenues increased 4.5% year over year to $510 million in the fourth quarter. The upside was driven by increased volume from higher demand in the Earthmoving/Construction segment, and price increases across all segments. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523 million.

Operational Update

Cost of sales increased 1.9% year over year to $433 million in the fourth quarter. The gross profit rose 22.2% year over year to $77 million in the reported quarter. The gross margin was 15.1%, up from 12.9% in 2021.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $30 million, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $33 million. The adjusted EBITDA increased 46.7% year over year to $53 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 7.4%.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Agricultural segment were up 3.8% year over year to $275 million in the October-December period. The improvement was driven by pricing and offset by lower volumes. The segment reported an operating income of $24.3 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $23.4 million.



Sales in the Earthmoving/Construction segment increased 6.8% year over year to $196 million on higher volumes, along with pricing. The segment witnessed higher volumes due to improvements in global economic conditions and recovery in construction markets. The segment reported an operating profit of $19.8 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $6.8 million. Higher sales volume and improved production efficiencies, as a result of the management actions taken in recent years, led to improved profitability.



The Consumer segment’s sales were $39 million, down 0.8% from the $35 million reported in the year-ago period. The segment’s operating income was $3.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $2.5 million. The upside was driven by the positive impact of pricing, and a favorable mix.

Financial Position

Titan International reported cash and cash equivalents of $160 million at the end of 2022, up from $98 million at 2021 end. The company generated $161 million in cash from operating activities in 2022 compared with $11 million in 2021. TWI’s total debt stood at $446 million at the end of 2022, down from $485 million at the end of 2021.

2022 Performance

Titan International reported an adjusted EPS of $2.22 in 2022 compared with 60 cents reported in the prior year. Earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Including one-time items, the bottom line was at earnings of $2.77 compared with 79 cents per share reported in 2021.



Sales were up 21.9% year over year to $2.17 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion.

Price Performance

Titan International’s shares have gained 35.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15%.



