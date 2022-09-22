Titan International (TWI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Titan International (TWI) closed the most recent trading day at $12.57, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the wheel and tire supplier had lost 19.54% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan International as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Titan International is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 194.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $544.35 million, up 20.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of +157.65% and +24.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Titan International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Titan International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.11, which means Titan International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.