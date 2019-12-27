Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Titan International, Inc. (TWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that TWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.55, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWI was $3.55, representing a -51.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.25 and a 57.78% increase over the 52 week low of $2.25.

TWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). TWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.65. Zacks Investment Research reports TWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -266.67%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.