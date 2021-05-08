Titan International, Inc. Just Recorded A 267% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.6% to close at US$11.29 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$404m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.22, an impressive 267% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:TWI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Titan International are now predicting revenues of US$1.52b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Titan International forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.02 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.51b and US$0.015 per share in losses. Although we saw no serious change to the revenue outlook, the analysts have definitely increased their earnings estimates, estimating a profit next year, compared to previous forecasts of a loss. So it seems like the consensus has become substantially more bullish on Titan International.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 20% to US$12.00.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Titan International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Titan International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Titan International to become profitable next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Titan International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

