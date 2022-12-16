Markets
TWI

Titan International Adds 3% On Share Buyback

December 16, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Titan International, Inc. (TWI) are rising more than 3% Friday morning after the company announced share buyback of up to $50 million.

"The Company's performance over the last two years has now given our Board of Directors an opportunity to look at our strategic options for our cash," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The repurchase will remain in place for three years, Titan added.

Titan International makes wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles.

TWI is at $13.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.03-$19.81 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.