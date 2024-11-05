News & Insights

Titan Cement’s Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 05, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Titan Cement International SA has recently engaged in a share buyback program, acquiring 14,112 shares on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange. This move aligns with standard regulations and contributes to the company’s 5.12% ownership of its own voting shares. Investors might find this development indicative of the company’s strategic financial positioning.

