Titan Cement Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

Titan Cement International reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 4.9% increase in revenue and a 20% rise in net profit, driven by robust sales and operational efficiencies. The company is progressing with its listing on a New York stock exchange and has made significant strategic investments in sustainability and expansion projects. Additionally, Titan’s credit rating was upgraded by S&P, reflecting its solid financial standing and growth prospects.

