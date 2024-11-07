Titan Cement Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.
Titan Cement International reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 4.9% increase in revenue and a 20% rise in net profit, driven by robust sales and operational efficiencies. The company is progressing with its listing on a New York stock exchange and has made significant strategic investments in sustainability and expansion projects. Additionally, Titan’s credit rating was upgraded by S&P, reflecting its solid financial standing and growth prospects.
