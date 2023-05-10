Titan Cement International (TITC) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 17.07

The average one-year price target for Titan Cement International (TITC) has been revised to 17.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 16.05 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from the latest reported closing price of 15.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Cement International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITC is 0.16%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 8,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,898K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 833K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund holds 444K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 22.27% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 382K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 28.50% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 258K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 11.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.