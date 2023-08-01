Titan Cement International (TITC) Price Target Increased by 18.87% to 20.69

The average one-year price target for Titan Cement International (TITC) has been revised to 20.69 / share. This is an increase of 18.87% from the prior estimate of 17.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from the latest reported closing price of 19.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Cement International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITC is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 9,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,819K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,898K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund holds 462K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 2.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 47.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 39.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 437K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 19.17% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 419K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 99.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITC by 35.68% over the last quarter.

