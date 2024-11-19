Titan Cement Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Titan Cement International SA recently completed a share buyback program, purchasing 11,250 shares across the Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange. This move aligns with their strategy to manage capital efficiently and maintain shareholder value. The company now holds 5.17% of its own voting shares.

