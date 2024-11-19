News & Insights

Stocks

Titan Cement Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Titan Cement International SA recently completed a share buyback program, purchasing 11,250 shares across the Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange. This move aligns with their strategy to manage capital efficiently and maintain shareholder value. The company now holds 5.17% of its own voting shares.

For further insights into TTCIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTCIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.