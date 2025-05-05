Stocks
TTAM

TITAN AMERICA SA Earnings Results: $TTAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 05, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

TITAN AMERICA SA ($TTAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $392,440,000, missing estimates of $408,341,700 by $-15,901,700.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TTAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TTAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.