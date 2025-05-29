Titan Acquisition Corp Announces Trading Begins for Class A Shares and Warrants Separately from IPO Units

Titan Acquisition Corp announces trading separation for Class A shares and warrants starting June 2, 2025.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: TACHU) (the “



”) announced that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units, which includes 3,600,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option, completed on April 10, 2025 (the “



”) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about June 2, 2025. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “TACHU”, and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “TACH” and “TACHW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.





The Company is a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.





A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective on April 8, 2025, in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contact







Titan Acquisition Corp





Mr. Adeel Rouf





Chief Financial Officer, President and Director





131 Concord Street





Brooklyn, NY 11201





Email: adeel@Titan-spac.com



