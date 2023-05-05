TITAGARH WAGONS (NSE:TWL) Price Target Increased by 37.36% to 382.50

The average one-year price target for TITAGARH WAGONS (NSE:TWL) has been revised to 382.50 / share. This is an increase of 37.36% from the prior estimate of 278.46 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 349.46 to a high of 424.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from the latest reported closing price of 332.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in TITAGARH WAGONS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWL is 0.01%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 292K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 130K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 60.99% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 25.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 29.71% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

