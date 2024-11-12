Tissue Repair Ltd Unveils New Employee Incentive Scheme Options

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd has announced the issuance of 750,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options set to expire on October 25, 2039, with an exercise price of $1.15 per option. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, attracting attention from investors interested in the company’s long-term growth potential in the stock market.

