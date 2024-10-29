News & Insights

Stocks

Tissue Repair Ltd Appoints New Director

October 29, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd has announced the appointment of Alistair McKeough as a new director, effective October 25, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that McKeough currently holds no securities in the company. This development might interest investors looking at corporate governance changes impacting stockholder value.

For further insights into AU:TRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.