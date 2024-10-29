Tissue Repair Ltd Appoints New Director

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd has announced the appointment of Alistair McKeough as a new director, effective October 25, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that McKeough currently holds no securities in the company. This development might interest investors looking at corporate governance changes impacting stockholder value.

