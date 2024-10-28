News & Insights

Stocks

Tissue Repair Ltd Announces Director Resignation

October 28, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd has announced the resignation of Bryan Gray from its board of directors, effective October 25, 2024. As of his departure, Gray holds 68,759 fully paid ordinary shares and 366,060 options exercisable at $1.15 each, expiring in 2036. This change in directorial interest may influence investor perception and stock performance.

