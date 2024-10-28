News & Insights

Tissue Repair Ltd Announces Director Departure

October 28, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd has announced the departure of Jack Lowenstein from its board of directors effective October 25, 2024. Lowenstein holds 83,080 fully paid ordinary shares and 366,060 options exercisable at $1.15, with his spouse holding an additional 40,000 shares. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiment and stock performance as the company navigates its future strategic direction.

